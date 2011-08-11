UPDATE 1-Brinker profit beats estiamtes

* Q4 EPS $0.48 ex-items vs Street view $0.47

* Revenue down 3.4 pct at $717.5 million

CHICAGO Aug 11 Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) reported quarterly profit that was slightly higher than Wall Street expectations, as more patrons visited its Chili's Grill & Bar chain.

Net income fell to $41.9 million, or 50 cents a share for the fiscal fourth quarter ended on June 30, from $63.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. There was one less week in the current quarter, compared with the prior year.

Excluding one-time items, Brinker earned 48 cents a share, a penny above the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $717.5 million.

Based on 13 weeks in both this year's and last year's quarters, Customer traffic at company-owned restaurants rose 2.6 percent, with a 2.1 percent increase at Chili's and a 5.8 percent rise at the smaller Maggiano's chain.

Brinker shares rose 5.4 percent to $21.70 in premarket electronic trading from Wednesday's New York Stock Exchange close. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)