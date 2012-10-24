Brinker first-quarter profit rises

Oct 24 Brinker International Inc, which owns Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant, reported a higher first-quarter profit as more diners visited its restaurants.

Net income rose to $27.9 million, or 36 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $683.5 million.