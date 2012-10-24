Brinker first-quarter profit rises

BRIEF-TESCO Corporation reports Q4 revenue $35.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 Brinker International Inc, which owns Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant, reported a higher first-quarter profit as more diners visited its restaurants.
Net income rose to $27.9 million, or 36 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $683.5 million.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.