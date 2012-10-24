UPDATE 1-Chili's restaurant parent revenue tops estimates

* First-quarter adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.38

Oct 24 Brinker International Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by higher prices and an increase customers visiting its Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants, but earnings slightly missed estimates.

The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and slashing costs.

Among the improvements, it has installed new kitchen equipment and a new cash register and ordering system, which has helped r e duce labor costs and eliminate food waste.

Restaurant operating margins improved by about 150 basis points to 14.6 percent from 13.1 percent a year earlier.

Sales at established restaurants rose 2.8 percent at Chili's and 0.9 percent at Maggiano's during the quarter.

Total system-wide same-restaurant sales rose 2.7 percent.

The Dallas-based company also stood by its forecast of doubling earnings per share to between $2.75 and $2.80 for the full year e n ding June 29.

Net income rose to $27.9 million, or 36 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $683.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 38 cents per share on revenue of $679.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brinker's shares were down 2 percent at $32.70 before the bell.