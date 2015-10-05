UPDATE 1-Starboard raises stake in cash handler Brink's to 12.4 pct

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 5 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said
it raised its stake in Brink's Co, a provider of cash
transportation and ATM services, to about 12.4 percent.
Starboard, Brink's largest shareholder, had reported a 9
percent stake in the company in July.
The hedge fund said on Monday it had sent a letter to
Brink's board on its poor financial results, "specifically low
and declining margins", and had outlined steps to improve its
operating performance.
Brink's shares rose about 3 percent to $29.27 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The news comes less than a week after Starboard, run by
Jeffrey Smith, said it bought a 3.7 percent stake in automotive
parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Although Brink's has a "better product and geographic mix,
as well as the benefit of greater scale", the company's margins
are "substantially below the margins of its peers", mainly
Swedish cash handler Loomis AB, Starboard said.
Starboard said on Monday Brink's turnaround should include
technology and route logistics improvements, cost cuts and a
more incentive-based compensation structure for employees.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)