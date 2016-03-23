Kering's Brioni hires Justin O'Shea as creative director

PARIS, March 23 Italian tailor Brioni, part of French luxury and sports group Kering, has hired Justin O'Shea as creative director responsible for the brand's collections as well as it image.

The hiring is unusual as O'Shea has little experience drawing clothes as he was previously fashion designer at German online fashion retailer mytheresa.com.

Fashion experts say the role of a fashion designer is increasingly becoming equivalent to an orchestra director - a person who has a vision for the brand and tells designers what to do and draw as opposed to doing the drawings him or herself.

"An unconventional profile for such a position, Justin brings a holistic approach and strong understanding of business," Grita Loebsack, Brioni chief executive, said in a statement. "I believe his vision will accurately translate into this role and add a distinctive signature to the house."

O'Shea made his name in fashion thanks to his flair for style and talent, and helped develop mytheresa.com, created in 2006 and sold to U.S. department store Neiman Marcus in 2014.

He is also very active on social networks, with 80.000 followers on Instagram, an important factor for luxury brands looking for ways to connect with young, Internet-savvy customers.

His appointment comes as Brioni has been going through a restructuring and could be cutting up to 400 jobs, union sources said. Kering declined to confirm the figure and stressed that none of the brand's production plants would be closed.

Brioni has been hit hard by the drop in Russian shopping in important cities such as Milan and Rome following the rouble's collapse, and by the strength of the U.S. dollar which has held back tourists from shopping in the United States.

Brioni, which today employs 1,200 people, had a total staff of 1,800 when Kering bought it in 2011. (Editing by Mark Potter)