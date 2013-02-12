版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 22:54 BJT

U.S. court invalidates patent on Bristol hepatitis B drug

Feb 12 A U.S. federal court has invalidated the patent on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Baraclude treatment for hepatitis B after a challenge from generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers said on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed with the court's decision and believe it is incorrect," Bristol-Myers spokeswoman Laura Hortas said. She said her company is considering whether to appeal the ruling by the U.S. District Court in Delaware.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐