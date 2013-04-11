版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 22:30 BJT

Bristol-Myers to spend $250 mln to expand biologics facility

April 11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it plans to spend $250 million to expand its Devens, Massachusetts, facility that makes large-scale biologic drugs.

The company said the expansion will introduce biologics development and clinical trial manufacturing capabilities to the site and add about 350 employees to the Devens workforce over time.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐