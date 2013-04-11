Bristol-Myers to spend $250 mln to expand biologics facility

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it plans to spend $250 million to expand its Devens, Massachusetts, facility that makes large-scale biologic drugs.
The company said the expansion will introduce biologics development and clinical trial manufacturing capabilities to the site and add about 350 employees to the Devens workforce over time.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.