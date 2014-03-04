Bristol plans big lung cancer study, pairing immunotherapies

March 4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Tuesday said it plans this year to begin a late-stage trial
testing whether a combination of two of its high-profile
immunotherapies can effectively treat lung cancer, easing
concerns about the company's intentions.
Company executives spooked investors in January by saying
they were not yet planning a late-stage trial that would combine
its experimental medicine, nivolumab, and an approved melanoma
treatment called Yervoy as a treatment for lung cancer.
The company's cautious timetable suggested to some investors
a possible lack of "synergy" between the two drugs when
targeting lung cancer. The medicines both enhance the immune
system's ability to fight cancer.
But spirits lifted on Tuesday when Brian Daniels, senior
vice president of global development for Bristol-Myers, told
investors at the Cowen and Co healthcare conference in Boston
that the Phase III trial was indeed on track to begin by the end
of 2014.
Alex Arfaei, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, said
insights from an ongoing mid-stage trial of the drug
combination, presumably durable effectiveness and improved
patient survival, had given company officials confidence to move
ahead with the costlier larger trial.
Nivolumab is a member of an emerging new class of drugs that
block a protein called PD-1, thereby allowing the immune system
to recognize cancer cells and go after them. Merck & Co
and Roche Holding AG are developing similar drugs and
all are believed capable of generating annual sales in the
billions of dollars, if approved.
Researchers believe combining the PD-1 inhibitors with other
therapies that harness the immune system or target cancer in
other ways could be the future of cancer care, in part because
the effectiveness of the new drugs does not quickly fall off as
is the case with many standard therapies.
"We remain firmly of the view that Bristol-Myers will retain
its position as the leader in immuno-oncology (IO) as IO
combinations advance in melanoma, kidney, and lung cancer, and
as new IO targeted tumors emerge over the next 12-18 months,"
Leerink Partners analyst Seamus Fernandez said in a research
note.
Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 5.5 percent to $56.42 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.