UK cost agency turns down Bristol immunotherapy for lung cancer

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
LONDON Dec 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb's closely watched new drug Opdivo, one of the first of a new wave of cancer medicines that boost the immune system, has been rejected as too expensive for treating lung cancer by Britain's cost watchdog.
In draft guidance issued on Wednesday, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said using Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer after chemotherapy did not represent a cost-effective use of resources.
The drugmaker said the NICE decision was "deeply disappointing". (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)