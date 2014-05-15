Bristol shares drop as cancer combo raises safety concern

May 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shares
fell 7 percent on Thursday, a day after results from clinical
trials to be presented at a major cancer meeting revealed
potentially troubling safety data from a combination of two of
its immuno-oncology drugs in a lung cancer study.
The trial tested a combination of Bristol's highly promising
nivolumab, which belongs to a new class of medicines called PD-1
inhibitors, with its already approved Yervoy as an initial
treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
The brief summary of data for 39 patients treated with the
combination included three treatment-related deaths. It also
said 22 patients (48 percent) experienced serious side effects
that led 16 of them to discontinue treatment.
The two drugs work in different ways to help a patient's
immune system fight the cancer.
"The toxicity when given in combination with Yervoy may be
too significant to allow for broad use," Credit Suisse analyst
Vamil Divan wrote in a research note.
Alex Arfaei, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, downgraded
his rating on Bristol's stock to "market perform" from
"outperform" and lowered his peak immuno-oncology sales forecast
to $12.9 billion in 2023 from $15.3 billion, based on safety
concerns for the combination treatment that would likely command
an extremely high price.
"The nivolumab plus Yervoy data showed a modest 22 percent
overall response rate and a poor adverse event profile," Arfaei
said. "We recognize that Bristol has a number of other
immuno-oncology drugs in its pipeline that it can combine with
nivolumab. However, given this experience with Yervoy plus
nivolumab, we are now more cautious about other combinations."
Several studies of nivolumab as a standalone treatment
continued to look positive for Bristol-Myers, including an
impressive 41 percent three-year survival rate in metastatic
melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer.
More complete data from all the studies will be presented at
the American Society for Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago
from May 30 to June 3.
JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott called the Bristol-Myers stock
selloff overdone.
"We would use this weakness as a buying opportunity,
particularly for longer-term focused investors," he said.
Bristol-Myers shares were down $3.64, or 7 percent, at
$48.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jan Paschal)