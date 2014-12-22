FDA approves Bristol-Myer's skin cancer drug

Dec 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an accelerated approval to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug for an advanced form of skin cancer.

The drug, Opdivo, inhibits the action of the protein PD-1, which prevents the body's immune system from attacking melanoma tumors. (1.usa.gov/1zWChn5)

The FDA's approval comes well before its scheduled review date of March 30. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)