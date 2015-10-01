版本:
FDA approves Bristol Myers' combination treatment for skin cancer

Oct 1 Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its combination of two treatments to treat a form of skin cancer was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the approval was based on a late-stage study that showed the two drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, were better at treating skin cancer than Yervoy alone. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

