UPDATE 1-FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer drug Yervoy

Oct 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's skin
cancer drug, Yervoy, as an additional therapy for patients with
late-stage melanoma.
This approval extends Yervoy's use to patients with stage
III melanoma, who have a high risk of recurrence after surgery,
the agency said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1N95rXl)
Due to the potential for fatal adverse reactions and unusual
severe side effects with Yervoy, the drug's label carries a
boxed warning - reserved for the most serious of risks.
Treatment for stage III patients has historically been
challenging, with fewer options available. A diagnosis means
that melanoma cells have been found in lymph nodes, and that the
patient will require surgery.
Yervoy, administered intravenously, was originally approved
in 2011 to treat late-stage melanoma that cannot be removed by
surgery.
Melanoma is the most aggressive type of skin cancer, and
will lead to an estimated 73,870 new cases and 9,940 deaths this
year, the National Cancer Institute estimates.
Yervoy blocks a molecule known as CTLA-4, which may play a
role in slowing down or turning off the immune system, and
affects its ability to fight off cancerous cells.
The drug, known chemically as ipilimumab, raked in global
sales of $240 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015.
Bristol-Myers' stock was little changed on the New York
Stock Exchange after the bell on Wednesday,
