FDA approves new Bristol-Myers treatment for multiple myeloma

Nov 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Monday it had approved a drug to be sold by
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co as a treatment for a form of
blood cancer.
The FDA said it approved the treatment, Empliciti, to be
used in multiple myeloma patients in combination with Celgene
Corp's Revlimid and common anti-inflammatory drug
dexamethasone. (1.usa.gov/1lpWQEo)
The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be 26,850
new cases of multiple myeloma and 11,240 related deaths in the
United States in 2015.
Research has shown that combination treatments increase the
time that multiple myeloma patients survive without the disease.
The FDA said that Empliciti is the second immuno-oncology
treatment for multiple myeloma to be approved, after Johnson &
Johnson's Darzalex.
Bristol-Myers and AbbVie Inc co-developed the drug,
but Empliciti will be sold only by Bristol-Myers.
The company is considered the leader among drugmakers racing
to develop a new wave of cancer treatments that harness the
immune system, including its recently approved immuno-oncology
product Opdivo.
Opdivo was approved in December for advanced melanoma and
was approved in March to treat the less-common squamous type of
non-small cell lung cancer.
Sales of Opdivo reached $305 million the latest quarter,
putting it on track to become a blockbuster product.
Bristol-Myers shares were down about 1 percent at $67.22 on
Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)