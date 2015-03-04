US FDA approves Bristol-Myers immunotherapy for lung cancer

March 4 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug, Opdivo, which helps the immune system fight cancer, to treat squamous non-small cell lung cancer once the disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy.

Opdivo, known chemically as nivolumab, was previously approved to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)