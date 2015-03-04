US FDA approves Bristol-Myers immunotherapy for lung cancer

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug, Opdivo, which helps the immune system fight cancer, to treat squamous non-small cell lung cancer once the disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy.
Opdivo, known chemically as nivolumab, was previously approved to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.