UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers, J&J HIV pills

Jan 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday approved two fixed-dose HIV pills that combine protease
inhibitors - one made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and the
other by Johnson & Johnson - both with a boosting agent produced
by Gilead Sciences Inc.
Bristol-Myers said its drug, Evotaz, is a once-daily pill
containing Reyataz, also known as atazanavir, a protease
inhibitor, with the booster cobicistat.
J&J's once-daily Prezcobix, combines protease inhibitor
darunavir, or Prezista, with cobicistat.
The FDA approved both drugs for use in combination with
other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
in adults.
Because patients infected with human immunodeficiency virus,
which can cause AIDS, may over time become resistant to
treatments, there is a need for a broad range of antiretroviral
therapies.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)