UPDATE 3-Icahn buys Bristol-Myers shares, adding to activist pressure

(Recasts with Icahn news, updates share movement)
Feb 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken
a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the
drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report
published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss
to more than 2 percent higher.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bristol-Myers said it added three
directors to its board, a move supported by JANA Partners LLC,
an activist investor building a stake in the company's stock.
Bristol shares were down nearly 2 percent for much of the
day before jumping as high as $57.21 after the Wall Street
Journal said Icahn has built a large stake. The report did not
identify the size of the stake but said Icahn sees the company
as a takeover target, citing anonymous sources.
The shares ultimately gave back most of the gains and closed
up 19 cents, or 0.35 percent, at $54.78.
The addition of new board members comes as Bristol-Myers has
fallen behind Merck & Co Inc in the key field of
immuno-oncology after its Opdivo drug failed to prolong survival
in previously untreated patients with non-small cell lung
cancer, the largest cancer market. Merck's rival drug, Keytruda,
did extend survival as a so-called front-line treatment for
NSCLC.
Bristol's weaker competitive position has been reflected in
its shares, which are off about 28 percent since the lung cancer
setback last August. Merck shares are up more than 11 percent
over the same period.
Bristol-Myers also disclosed that it expects to post charges
of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in connection with a restructuring
announced in October. In addition, it announced a $2 billion
accelerated share repurchase program to be funded with debt and
cash.
Bristol-Myers said company directors and executives met with
JANA representatives to understand their views since the firm
became a shareholder in late 2016. The board appointments
followed those discussions, the company said.
New York-based JANA owned 3.9 million shares of
Bristol-Myers as of Dec. 31, a $226 million stake well below 1
percent of the $92 billion company. According to people familiar
with the matter, JANA has substantially increased its stake
since January, though it is still below 1 percent of the
outstanding shares.
Bristol boosted its board to 14 people with the new
directors.
They include Theodore Samuels, who retired this year as a
senior vice president and portfolio manager at the Capital
Group, one of Bristol-Myers' largest shareholders. Samuels
joined the board earlier this year at drugmaker Perrigo Co
, which later struck a deal with activist Starboard
Value LP two weeks ago to add 3 more directors.
Also joining the board is Robert Bertolini, an accountant
and tax expert who as chief financial officer under Chief
Executive Fred Hassan helped turn around a struggling
Schering-Plough prior to its merger with Merck. He was later
president and CFO at eye care company Bausch & Lomb.
Bertolini also sits on the board of Actelion, which
is being acquired by Johnson & Johnson
Matthew Emmens, the former chief executive officer of Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc and before that Shire, was
also named.
Emmens, known for his experience in bringing new medicines
to market, joined Vertex to oversee the highly successful launch
of its hepatitis C drug Incivek, although it was soon overtaken
by safer and more effective treatments.
Jana on Tuesday also secured an agreement to add three
directors to the board of Tiffany & Co .
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Bill Berkrot and Michael Flaherty
in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Dan Grebler)