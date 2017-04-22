Bristol-Myers NASH drug reduces liver fat in midstage study

| April 22
April 22 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said
its lead experimental drug for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or
NASH, significantly reduced liver fat versus placebo, according
to data from a mid-stage trial presented at a medical meeting on
Saturday.
NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease tied to obesity and
diabetes, afflicts about 5 percent of the population and is
poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants. Many
companies are developing drugs for the complex disease for which
there are no approved treatments.
The 16-week, 74-patient trial tested the
subcutaneously-injected drug, BMS-986036, at two dosing regimens
versus placebo in adults whose NASH was confirmed by liver
biopsy. Both the 10 mg dose given daily and a 20 mg once-a-week
injection met the main goal of significantly reducing liver fat.
Liver fat was reduced 6.8 percent with the daily injections
and 5.2 percent for the weekly dose compared with 1.3 percent
for placebo.
In addition, the Bristol-Myers drug reduced biomarkers for
fibrosis, the scarring that can lead to cirrhosis, cancer and
liver failure, as well as measures of liver stiffness and
enzymes indicative of liver injury, data showed.
"These data suggest that BMS-986036 may be effective in
patients with NASH, many of whom will experience disease
progression due to the lack of available treatment options," Dr.
Arun Sanyal, the study's primary investigator from Virginia
Commonwealth University in Richmond, said in a statement.
"The results of this study show that BMS-986036 had
beneficial effects on three important components in the
treatment of NASH: liver fat, liver injury and fibrosis," said
Sanyal, a leader in the field who presented the data at the
European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)
conference in Amsterdam.
The drug is a pegylated, or long acting, version of a
natural human hormone called fibroblast growth factor 21, a
regulator of metabolism believed to be effective because of the
varied metabolic drivers of the disease.
The Bristol drug also led to improvements in cholesterol and
triglycerides, researchers reported. At least one NASH drug
further along in development from another company led to a rise
in "bad" LDL cholesterol, which caused some concern.
There were no deaths, serious side effects or
discontinuations due to adverse side effects reported among
patients who received the Bristol drug. The most frequently
reported side effects were diarrhea, nausea and frequent bowel
movements, none of which were considered severe, the company
said.
