GSK to buy HIV drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
LONDON Dec 18 British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy HIV drugs at different stages of development from U.S. rival Bristol-Myers Squibb in a deal which would boost its ViiV Healthcare unit.
GSK said it would pay an initial $317 million to buy the late stage assets of Bristol-Myers's HIV research assets and $33 million for the preclinical and discovery stage assets, with both deals subject to further payments of over $500 million dependent on commercial milestones.
HIV treatment is one of the strongest parts of GSK's portfolio.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million