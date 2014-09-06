Bristol-Myers sues Merck over U.S. immunotherapy patent

Sept 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Thursday filed a lawsuit against Merck & Co Inc for
allegedly infringing its immunotherapy patent. The company is
seeking unspecified damages.
Immunotherapy is a mechanism that uses the body's own immune
system to eliminate cancer cells.
In its lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware,
Bristol-Myers said Merck was planning to exploit its invention
with a later-developed treatment, pembrolizumab, violating the
company's May 20 patent.
U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the use pembrolizumab,
as a treatment for patients with advanced melanoma who are no
longer responding to other therapies.
Bristol-Myers is using its patented technology to develop
its own drug, nivolumab, which is being tested in different
areas of cancer including melanoma.
The company also plans to file an application with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration by the end of this month for use of
the drug, which is approved in Japan, for patients with advanced
melanoma.
Other pharmaceutical companies including Roche Holding AG
and Novartis AG are also in the process of
developing similar drugs.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 76,100 new
melanomas will be diagnosed this year. The disease is the most
dangerous kind of skin cancer and can originate in any part of
the body that contains pigment-containing cells.
Both Bristol-Myers and Merck could not be reached for a
comment outside regular working hours.
The case is Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical
co ltd v. Merck & Co Inc, U.S. District Court, for the district
of Delaware, Wilmington No. 14-CV-01131
