Bristol-Myers to test Opdivo with Nektar drug for several cancers

Sept 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on
Tuesday it would evaluate the use of its blockbuster cancer
immunotherapy Opdivo in combination with an experimental drug
from Nektar Therapeutics to treat multiple cancers.
Opdivo, which competes with Merck & Co's Keytruda,
belongs to a costly new class of medicines called PD-1
checkpoint inhibitors that work by taking the brakes off the
immune system.
The collaboration involves Nektar's NKTR-214, an
experimental immuno-stimulatory therapy designed to increase the
expression of PD-1 on immune cells.
The trials will evaluate the potential for the combination
to improve on the current standard-of-care to treat melanoma and
cancers of the kidney, colorectal system, bladder and the most
common form of lung cancer.
Opdivo is already approved to treat advanced melanoma and
lung cancer, and is being studied for other cancers.
