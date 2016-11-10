Bristol-Myers' deepens focus on fibrosis with Nitto deal

Nov 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on
Thursday it agreed to pay Japan's Nitto Denko Corp $100
million up front for the right to its early-stage drug for liver
fibrosis due to fatty liver disease NASH or hepatitis C.
Fibrotic diseases are characterized by inflammation and
subsequent formation of excess collagen in an organ or tissue,
compromising function, and culminating in organ failure.
Under the deal, Nitto is eligible to receive clinical and
regulatory milestone payments and royalties, and Bristol-Myers
has the option to get exclusive licenses for Nitto's other
experimental drugs for lung fibrosis and other organ fibrosis.
Bristol-Myers has been sharpening its focus on fibrosis. In
July 2015, it struck a collaboration with the Medical University
of South Carolina, to better understand scleroderma, renal
fibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
It also has the option to buy privately held Promedior Inc
and Swedish biotechnology company Galecto Biotech, both of which
are fibrosis drug developers.
