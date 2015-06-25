Bristol-Myers to stop new antiviral drug research

June 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb said on
Thursday that it would stop efforts to find new antiviral drugs
and cut 100 related jobs.
The company said it will also discontinue its Hepatitis B
and HIV early programs.
Bristol-Myers said already marketed products and its ongoing
clinical programs in virology would not be hit by the decision.
The company is seeking U.S. approval for its experimental
hepatitis C drug, daclatasvir.
The compound is already approved in the European Union to
treat the same condition under the brand name Daklinza.
The company said a research facility is expected to open in
Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2018 and that the expansion of an
R&D site in San Francisco Bay Area is likely to be completed by
2016.
Bristol-Myers' stock was up marginally at $67.47 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
