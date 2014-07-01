Bristol-Myers recalls six lots of blood thinner injection

July 1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it
was voluntarily recalling six lots of the injectable version of
its blood thinner, Coumadin, in the United States, after
particulate matter was found in some unreleased samples.
The recall is a "precautionary measure" and no complaints or
adverse events related to the drug have been reported so far,
the company said in a statement published on the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration website on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1qNGUdg)
Coumadin tablets are not impacted by the recall, the company
said. Bristol-Myers discontinued Coumadin injection in early
April.
The recall involves lots distributed between November 2011
and January 2014.
The company said it initiated the recall after
investigations found some contaminated 5 mg single-use vials of
the injection.
The New York-based company's shares were largely unchanged
at $48.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)