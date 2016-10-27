Bristol hikes 2016 forecast after top drugs deliver

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co sharply raised its 2016 profit forecast after surprisingly strong quarterly sales for a handful of its other leading prescription drugs.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday predicted 2016 earnings of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, up from its previous view of $2.55 to $2.65. The new forecast would reflect earnings growth of as much as 44 percent from last year. Bristol-Myers said it expects 2017 earnings of $2.85 to $3.05 per share.
Bristol-Myers said it earned $1.2 billion, or 72 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with $706 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding special items, it earned 77 cents per share. Industry analysts, on average, were expecting 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.