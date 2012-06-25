Bristol/Pfizer clot preventer delayed in U.S.

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
June 25 A closely watched blood clot preventer from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc has failed to win approval from U.S. health regulators, the companies said on Monday.
Investors have been awaiting a decision on the drug, Eliquis, by the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month.
The FDA notification did not require the companies to complete any new studies, the companies said, which could mean only a short delay before the drug wins approval. Rather, the agency wants more information on data management and verification from a key clinical trial supporting the medicine.
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.