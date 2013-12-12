Bristol adds medicine to patent pool for AIDS drugs

LONDON Dec 12 Bristol-Myers Squibb is
to share intellectual property rights on an important HIV/AIDS
drug in a patent pool designed to make treatments more widely
available in poor countries.
The licensing deal will enable generic drug firms around the
world to produce affordable versions of atazanavir, which
Bristol sells under the brand name Reyataz, and to combine it
with other medicines to make treatment easier.
The agreement announced on Thursday by the United
Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool is the first covering an
HIV drug designed for use after patients develop resistance to
initial treatments.
The World Health Organisation estimates there will be over 1
million people on such second-line treatments by 2016 and many
more will need access to these therapies in the future.