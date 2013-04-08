版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Bristol Myers says research chief Sigal had been mulling retirement for months

April 8 BRISTOL-MYERS: * Bristol-Myers CEO says research chief Elliott Sigal mentioned a few months ago his interest in retiring * Bristol-Myers CEO says in conference call that Sigal retiring after successful launch of Eliquis blood clot preventer * Bristol-Myers says will retain strong focus on oncology, neuroscience
