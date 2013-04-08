BRIEF-Bristol Myers says research chief Sigal had been mulling retirement for months

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
April 8 BRISTOL-MYERS: * Bristol-Myers CEO says research chief Elliott Sigal mentioned a few months ago his interest in retiring * Bristol-Myers CEO says in conference call that Sigal retiring after successful launch of Eliquis blood clot preventer * Bristol-Myers says will retain strong focus on oncology, neuroscience
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades