Bristol's Opdivo proves effective against second type of lung cancer

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 A large study of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo treatment has been halted after proving the drug is effective against a common form of lung cancer, the company said, positioning the medicine for far wider use than its already approved lung cancer and melanoma indications.
The U.S. drugmaker on Friday said the study was stopped early after an independent data monitoring committee concluded that Opdivo provided a survival advantage over docetaxel, a standard chemotherapy, among patients with advanced non-squamous non-small lung cancer.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.