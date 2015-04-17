Bristol's Opdivo proves effective against second type of lung cancer

April 17 A large study of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo treatment has been halted after proving the drug is effective against a common form of lung cancer, the company said, positioning the medicine for far wider use than its already approved lung cancer and melanoma indications.

The U.S. drugmaker on Friday said the study was stopped early after an independent data monitoring committee concluded that Opdivo provided a survival advantage over docetaxel, a standard chemotherapy, among patients with advanced non-squamous non-small lung cancer.

