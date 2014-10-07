CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers pulls U.S. marketing application for hepatitis C treatment

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say Bristol-Myers' two-drug
combination treated hepatitis in 24 weeks, not 12 weeks)
Oct 7 Bristol-Myers Squibb said it
withdrew its U.S. marketing application for an oral drug
combination to treat hepatitis C, citing a "rapidly evolving"
treatment landscape in the country.
The drugmaker's shares fell nearly 2 percent in early
trading.
Bristol-Myers is racing against Merck & Co and
AbbVie to try and cut the treatment time by half and
avoid side effects from older standard drugs interferon and
ribavirin.
Interferon and ribavirin treat hepatitis C (HCV) in about 24
weeks, but their side effects have led to thousands of patients
putting off the treatment to wait for new drugs.
Bristol-Myers' two-drug combination treatment, in a
late-stage study in April, showed that it could cure HCV
infections in 24 weeks in 82 percent of patients who were unable
to tolerate interferon and ribavirin.
The company also has a three-drug combination that, based on
earlier studies, is expected to cure more people in the same 12
weeks, an efficacy rate that would compete favorably with that
of rival treatments.
A U.S. marketing application for this three-drug combination
is expected early next year.
The drugmaker's now-shelved two-drug combination was
approved in July for use in Japan.
Bristol-Myers said on Tuesday it would continue to pursue a
U.S. marketing approval for daclatasvir, one component of the
two-drug combination.
The company said it plans to submit additional data on
daclatasvir from an ongoing program to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Bristol-Myers' shares were down 1.9 percent to $50.13.
Through Monday's close, the stock had gained 3.7 percent since
the company reported late-stage results from the two-drug
combination on April 10.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)