Bristol-Myers says hepatitis C drug combination succeeds in study

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its experimental drug cured hepatitis C in over 90 percent of patients in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi and a commonly prescribed drug, ribavirin, in a late-stage study.
Data presented at the International Liver Congress on Saturday showed that the combination cured 94 percent of the patients suffering from hepatitis C after a liver transplant and 83 percent of patients with severe scarring.
There were no adverse events observed in the study, Bristol-Myers said on Saturday.
Bristol-Myers has been testing the drug, daclatasvir, in combination with Sovaldi after shelving plans to market another hepatitis C drug, asunaprevir, in the United States.
Asunaprevir was expected to face tough competition from more potent drugs for hepatitis C, such as Sovaldi and AbbVie Inc's Viekira Pak.
An estimated 3.2 million people in the United States are living with chronic hepatitis C infection and there are about 17,000 new hepatitis C cases every year, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Daclatasvir is approved in Europe, Brazil and Japan as a part of combination therapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval for daclatasvir in combination with other antiviral drugs in November and asked for new data on daclatasvir. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.