Bristol weighs writedown of hepatitis drug

Aug 3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Friday
said it is considering whether to write down the value of one of
its most important experimental drugs, a treatment for hepatitis
C that suffered a major setback in clinical trials earlier this
week.
The drugmaker on Wednesday said it had stopped administering
the drug, called BMS-986094, in a mid-stage trial due to a
serious safety issue.
Bristol-Myers said the cause of the safety issue and any
potential relationship to the drug, was not known, and that it
was undertaking an immediate assessment of all patients involved
in the study. The drug is not being used in any other trials, a
company spokeswoman told Reuters.
Bristol Myers acquired BMS-986094 through its $2.5 billion
purchase of Inhibitex Inc earlier this year. On Friday, in a
regulatory filing, it said the carrying value of the drug was
$1.8 billion as of June 30.
"The company is assessing whether an impairment is
required," Bristol-Myers said in a regulatory filing, referring
to a potential writedown in its value.
The medicine belongs to a promising new type of hepatitis C
medicines called nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, which work by
targeting polymerase - an enzyme essential for replication of
the hepatitis C virus.