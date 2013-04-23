Bristol-Myers oral hepatitis C regimen looks competitive -study

* 94 pct cure rate seen with Bristol-Myers oral regimen
* Three-drug regimen does not include ribavirin
* 2 serious side effects likely unconnected to Bristol drugs
By Bill Berkrot
April 23 A combination of three experimental
Bristol-Myers Squibb hepatitis C drugs appeared to be
highly effective, according to data from a mid-stage clinical
trial, keeping the company in the race for developing an
all-oral treatment regimen for the serious liver disease.
The combination therapy, which involves three direct acting
antiviral drugs that each attack different targets needed for
replication of the hepatitis virus, achieved cure rates as high
as 94 percent when given for either 12 weeks or 24 weeks,
according to results of the small study.
Current treatment regimens for the disease still include the
older, difficult-to-tolerate drugs interferon and ribavirin and
are typically taken for either 24 weeks or 48 weeks. When used
with newer drugs, they have cure rates as high as about 80
percent.
Several companies are developing hepatitis C regimens that
do not include interferon - which is given intravenously and
often causes miserable flu-like symptoms - while also pursuing
much shorter treatment durations.
Gilead Sciences Inc and Abbvie Inc are
widely seen as ahead of the pack with treatments that could
reach the market as soon as next year. But those will likely, at
least initially, include ribavirin, which many patients also
have difficulty tolerating.
Data from the Bristol-Myers combination, to be presented
this week at the European Association for the Study of the Liver
(EASL) meeting in Amsterdam, does not include ribavirin,
potentially giving the company a competitive advantage.
Bristol-Myers said it expects to begin Phase III testing of its
combination by late 2013, so it is still playing catch-up.
"The speed of drug development is moving quicker than any of
us would have thought and the potency of these regimens with
high (cures) is very good for the field and for patients," Dr.
Eric Lawitz, one of the investigators who worked on the trial,
said in a telephone interview from Amsterdam.
The multi-pronged study included 66 patients with the most
common and difficult to treat genotype 1 form of the disease who
had not previously been treated. It tested a combination of
daclatasvir, from a promising new class of drugs called NS5A
inhibitors, a protease inhibitor called asunaprevir, and either
75 milligrams or 150 milligrams of BMS-791325 ('325), a
non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor. The combinations were
tested for either 24 weeks or 12 weeks of treatment.
With the lower dose of '325, the sustained virologic
response 12 weeks after completing treatment (SVR 12) was 94
percent, and that was essentially maintained through 24 weeks.
Patients in whom the virus is undetectable 24 weeks after
completing treatment (SVR 24) are considered to be cured.
If data was excluded from the few patients who either missed
a planned doctor visit and could not be tested or withdrew
consent to participate, then all 28 patients in the lower dose
arms of the trial were cured, Bristol-Myers said.
"It looks overall very promising," said Lawitz, medical
director of the Texas Liver Institute in San Antonio. "Anytime
we can hit 90 percent SVR, we're very interested."
There was less available data ready in time for the EASL
meeting from patients who got the 150 mgs of '325, but that dose
appeared to be a bit less promising than the lower dose.
The SVR 12 rate for those who received 12 weeks of treatment
was 89 percent. But there was one patient who had viral
breakthrough, in which the virus comes back during treatment
after initially responding, and one patient who relapsed after
completing treatment. There was also one viral breakthrough
reported in the 24-week treatment group.
There were no patient discontinuations due to intolerance to
the drugs or adverse events and no serious elevations in liver
enzymes reported, the company said.
Two serious adverse events were reported. One patient
suffered from kidney stones, which was deemed unrelated to the
Bristol-Myers drugs by researchers, and one case of cerebral
vasoconstriction (a narrowing of blood vessels in the brain) in
a patient taking interferon and ribavirin following viral
breakthrough.
The most commonly reported side effects were headache,
diarrhea, muscle weakness and nausea, the company said.
"There hasn't been any safety signal that has been
concerning from what's been reported to date," said Lawitz,
adding that much larger studies with more diverse patient
populations, such as those with cirrhosis, must be conducted to
confirm the findings.
An estimated 170 million people worldwide are infected with
hepatitis C. If untreated it can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer
or the need for a liver transplant.