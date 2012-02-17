Bristol gets U.S. subpoena on Abilify marketing

Feb 17 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has received a subpoena from U.S. prosecutors seeking information about marketing of its widely sold Abilify drug for schizophrenia and depression.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York issued the subpoena last month, Bristol said in a securities filing on Friday. The company said it could not yet assess the potential impact of the subpoena.

Abilify sales rose 8 percent last year to nearly $2.8 billion, making it Bristol's second-biggest-selling drug.