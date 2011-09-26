Bristol-Myers CEO: 2012 sales drop 'very manageable'

TOKYO, Sept 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO Lamberto Andreotti told reporters during a briefing in Tokyo he believes the firm will be able to cope with the sales fall from the loss of U.S. patent exclusivity of its top Plavix drug.

"Obviously next year is a very significant year from the loss of exclusivity point of view for us because we are going to loss Plavix, which is our No.1 product, and we are going to lose it in the U.S., which is our No.1 market," Andreotti said.

"On the other hand, from a the number of things that we started implementing years ago, we see next year's sales decline as very manageable," he added. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)