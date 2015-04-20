Bristol-Myers immunotherapy combo promising in melanoma-study

| April 20
April 20 A combination of two Bristol-Myers
Squibb drugs that help the immune system fight melanoma
led to significantly greater tumor shrinkage than treatment with
one of the medicines, according to a midstage study presented on
Monday.
The combination of Yervoy and the newer Opdivo also reduced
the risk of disease progression by 60 percent compared with
Yervoy alone through 11 months of follow-up in previously
untreated patients with advanced melanoma, researchers found.
The overall response rate, defined as tumors that shrank by
at least 30 percent, was 61 percent for the 72 patients who
received the combination versus 11 percent among the 27 who got
Yervoy alone.
Twenty-two percent of those combination patients had a
complete response, meaning no sign of tumor. There were no
complete responses with Yervoy alone.
"The response rates and the depth of responses are quite
impressive," Dr. Stephen Hodi, director of the Melanoma Center
at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and co-lead author of the study,
said in an interview.
The median time it took for Yervoy patients to see their
cancer worsen was 4.4 months. But after 11 months, more than
half of the combination group had yet to see their disease
worsen. Overall survival data was not yet available.
"Longer follow-up will be helpful to see the durability of
these responses and what happens to patients who had complete
responses," said Hodi, who presented data from the
Checkpoint-069 study at the American Association for Cancer
Research meeting in Philadelphia. The results were published in
the New England Journal of Medicine.
Yervoy, also known as ipilimumab, had been the first
immunotherapy to extend survival in patients with advanced
melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer. It works by taking the
brakes off the immune system to more efficiently attack cancer.
Opdivo (nivolumab) belongs to a promising new class of drugs
called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism tumors use to hide
from the immune system.
In a separate group of 33 patients with a mutation of the
BRAF gene involved in cancer cell growth, the overall response
rate was 52 percent for the combination. The complete response
rate was 22 percent. That compared with 1 percent overall
response rate and no complete responses for Yervoy alone.
The combination of the two drugs also led to far higher
levels of side effects, such as colitis and inflammation of lung
tissue, at 54 percent versus 24 percent for Yervoy alone.
Patients were also more likely to stop taking the combination of
drugs.
"Most of the patients who stopped for toxicity continued to
benefit," said Fouad Namouni, Bristol's head of development for
Yervoy and Opdivo.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)