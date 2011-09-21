UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers gains more rights to cancer drug from Ono

(Adds details)

TOKYO, Sept 21 - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Wednesday it had gained additional marketing rights to an experimental cancer treatment from Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical in exchange for sharing the Japan rights to a rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Bristol-Myers, which already had the North American development and marketing rights to the fully human anti-PD-1 antibody BMS-936558/ONO-4538, will gain the rights for the rest of the world, except in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

In the United States, the cancer immunotherapy drug is in Phase I and Phase II development across a variety of tumor types and treatment settings, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. In Japan, it is in Phase II studies.

In return, Ono will get the rights to jointly develop and commercialize with Bristol-Myers, the U.S. drugmaker's rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia in Japan.

The agreement applies to the intravenous (IV) version, already launched in Japan, the subcutaneous version, currently under Phase III trials in Japan, and all future versions of Orencia. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)