Bristol subpoenaed over foreign sales practices

April 26 U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
said on Thursday that it received a subpoena from
securities regulators regarding its sales and marketing
practices in various foreign countries.
Bristol-Myers, in a filing, said it received the subpoena
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last
month in connection with an investigation under the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
The company said it was cooperating with the government in
its investigation. It declined to divulge what countries or
products were involved in the probe or to give any details
beyond the brief statement in the filing.
Foreign practices among major pharmaceutical companies have
come under increasing scrutiny by government regulators as the
drugmakers look to expand business into emerging markets.
A Reuters examination of U.S. SEC filings by the world's top
10 drug companies has found that eight of them recently warned
of potential costs related to charges of corruption in overseas
markets.
But drug companies are far from alone in such scrutiny by
federal investigators.
The FCPA has been in the spotlight since a recent New York
Times report said senior Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives
stymied an investigation into alleged bribery by its Mexican
affiliate, which involved suspect payments of $24 million.
In October, cosmetics company Avon Products Inc
disclosed that it was being probed by the federal government for
potential FCPA violations.