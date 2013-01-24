Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, as newer drugs deliver

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by strong sales of newer treatments for leukemia, melanoma and diabetes.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $925 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $852 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict