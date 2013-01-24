版本:
Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, as newer drugs deliver

Jan 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by strong sales of newer treatments for leukemia, melanoma and diabetes.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $925 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $852 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
