Bristol-Myers beats profit, sales forecasts

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Oct 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by strong sales of cancer and diabetes drugs, but stuck to its earlier full-year 2013 profit forecast.
The company on Wednesday said it earned $692 million, or 42 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $711 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period when the company took a big charge for an experimental hepatitis C drug that showed disappointing results in clinical trials.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.