版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 28日 星期二 19:39 BJT

Bristol-Myers tops forecasts, helped by Abilify royalty adjustment

April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by cost cuts and a higher estimate of royalties owed the company from sales of its Abilify schizophrenia treatment.

The U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $1.19 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $937 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 71 cents per share, well above the average forecast of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Results were helped by lower spending on marketing and advertising.

Company sales rose 6 percent to $4.04 billion, about $200 million above Wall Street expectations. They would have risen 13 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales abroad.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐