UPDATE 1-Bristol cancer, clot drugs drive profit beat, shares rise

Oct 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday reported better than expected quarterly earnings, fueled by surging sales of its recently approved Opdivo immuno-oncology drug, hepatitis C treatments and its Eliquis blood clot preventer.

Company shares rose 1.9 percent in premarket trading.

Bristol-Myers is considered the leader among drugmakers racing to develop a new wave of cancer treatments that harness the immune system, including Opdivo. This treatment was approved in December for advanced melanoma and was approved in March to treat the less-common squamous type of non-small cell lung cancer.

Sales of Opdivo reached $305 million the third quarter, about $65 million higher than Wall Street forecasts, putting it on track to become a blockbuster product. Like Merck & Co's similar new Keytruda treatment, it works by blocking a protein called PD-1 that hides tumors from the immune system.

But sales of Yervoy, an older Bristol-Myers treatment for melanoma, fell 31 percent to $240 million, as doctors reached instead for more-potent Opdivo and Keytruda.

Eliquis, approved in 2012 to prevent blood clots among patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, and also used to prevent clots in patients that have undergone orthopedic surgery, has seemingly caught fire as more doctors have become familiar with its impressive clinical trial data. Sales of the pill, meant to be a safer and more convenient alternative to an older oral blood clot preventer called warfarin, more than doubled to $466 million in the quarter.

The company said it earned $706 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $721 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 39 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 35 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company revenue rose 4 percent to $4.07 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.86 billion.

Shares were trading at $65.75 in premarket trading, up from their closing price of $64.55 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)