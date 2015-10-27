UPDATE 1-Bristol cancer, clot drugs drive profit beat, shares rise

(Adds details on product sales, company background, share
prices)
Oct 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Tuesday reported better than expected quarterly earnings, fueled
by surging sales of its recently approved Opdivo immuno-oncology
drug, hepatitis C treatments and its Eliquis blood clot
preventer.
Company shares rose 1.9 percent in premarket trading.
Bristol-Myers is considered the leader among drugmakers
racing to develop a new wave of cancer treatments that harness
the immune system, including Opdivo. This treatment was approved
in December for advanced melanoma and was approved in March to
treat the less-common squamous type of non-small cell lung
cancer.
Sales of Opdivo reached $305 million the third quarter,
about $65 million higher than Wall Street forecasts, putting it
on track to become a blockbuster product. Like Merck & Co's
similar new Keytruda treatment, it works by blocking a
protein called PD-1 that hides tumors from the immune system.
But sales of Yervoy, an older Bristol-Myers treatment for
melanoma, fell 31 percent to $240 million, as doctors reached
instead for more-potent Opdivo and Keytruda.
Eliquis, approved in 2012 to prevent blood clots among
patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation,
and also used to prevent clots in patients that have undergone
orthopedic surgery, has seemingly caught fire as more doctors
have become familiar with its impressive clinical trial data.
Sales of the pill, meant to be a safer and more convenient
alternative to an older oral blood clot preventer called
warfarin, more than doubled to $466 million in the quarter.
The company said it earned $706 million, or 42 cents per
share, in the third quarter. That compared with $721 million, or
43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 39 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 35 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue rose 4 percent to $4.07 billion, topping
Wall Street forecasts of $3.86 billion.
Shares were trading at $65.75 in premarket trading, up from
their closing price of $64.55 Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)