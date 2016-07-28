Bristol-Myers beats forecasts, as hepatitis, cancer drugs deliver

July 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly results, fueled by sales of its treatments for hepatitis C, cancer and blood clots, and slightly raised its full year profit forecast.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday it earned $1.17 billion in the second quarter, or 69 cents per share, compared with a loss of $130 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year ago quarter, when it took a big acquisition-related charge.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 69 cents per share, topping the average analyst forecast of 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)