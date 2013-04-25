版本:
Bristol-Myers matches earnings forecast, helped by low taxes

April 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported lower first-quarter earnings, in line with forecasts, thanks to unexpectedly lower taxes and sharply higher sales of its treatments for melanoma, leukemia and diabetes.

The company on Thursday said it earned $609 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $1.1 billion, or 64 cents per share in the year-earlier period.

