UPDATE 2-Bristol-Myers tops 3rd-qtr estimates as sales of top drugs sizzle

(Adds analyst comment, details on Opdivo cancer drug, shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported
better-than-expected third-quarter results, as sizzling sales of
its treatments for blood clots, cancer and arthritis helped
offset sharply higher taxes, sending the stock up 2.6 percent.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday it earned $721 million, or
43 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $692
million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 45 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 42 cents,
according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The effective
tax rate was 27.4 percent, compared with 15.4 percent a year
ago.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson, who expected a 13
percent tax rate, saw few other material updates on its finances
or products in the earnings report.
Later Friday, investors will pay close attention to any
updates from executives about how Bristol-Myers' high-profile
immuno-oncology drugs are faring in clinical trials and in an
ongoing review by regulators.
The medicines include Opdivo (nivolumab), a so-called PD-1
inhibitor that takes the brakes off immune system cells to allow
them to recognize and attack cancer cells. Bristol-Myers, along
with Merck & Co Inc, Roche Holding AG and
AstraZeneca Plc are leaders in PD-1 inhibitors,
and analysts say the new class could generate more than $30
billion in annual global sales by 2025.
Opdivo was approved in Japan in July to treat melanoma, and
Bristol-Myers has begun the process of seeking U.S. marketing
approval for the drug to treat the less common "squamous" form
of lung cancer as well as melanoma.
Bristol-Myers is expected on Oct. 31 at a meeting in Chicago
to present clinical trial data on the use of Opdivo as a
treatment for squamous lung cancer, after two earlier courses of
treatment failed.
"Overall, we believe the Street is significantly
underestimating (Opdivo's) potential in lung cancer," BMO
Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said on Friday.
He predicted the stock could jump to the $55 to $65 range,
if favorable data are seen at the meeting, the Chicago
Multidisciplinary Symposium on Thoracic Oncology.
Arfaei noted other Opdivo lung cancer data are expected in
coming months and could help support U.S. approval of the drug.
Shares were up $1.38 to $53.88.
Merck's Keytruda, or pembrolizumab, last month became the
first PD-1 inhibitor available in the United States. It was
approved for patients with advanced melanoma.
Bristol-Myers' quarterly revenue fell 4 percent to $3.92
billion, largely due to the recent sale of its diabetes products
to longtime partner AstraZeneca, but were above Wall Street
estimates of $3.8 billion. Excluding the divested diabetes
drugs, revenue rose 7 percent.
Despite the third-quarter profit beat, Bristol-Myers stuck
to its earlier full-year profit forecast of $1.70 to $1.80 per
share.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)