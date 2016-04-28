Bristol raises 2016 forecast after first-quarter earnings beat

April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb ratcheted
up its 2016 profit view after trouncing first-quarter sales and
earnings forecasts, driven by demand for its new Opdivo
immuno-oncology drug and its Eliquis blood clot preventer.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said net earnings rose to
$1.20 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.19 billion, or 71
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, including litigation costs,
Bristol-Myers earned 74 cents per share, well above the
analysts' average estimate of 65 cents compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Based on the strong results, Bristol-Myers said it expected
full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. In January it
had forecast $2.30 to $2.40. The updated outlook would reflect
earnings growth of up to 29 percent from last year.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)