Bristol-Myers authorizes $3 bln share buyback

June 26 U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday said its board authorized the repurchase of $3 billion of the company's common stock in addition to the $3 billion share buyback program it announced in 2010.

The new buyback plan does not have an expiration date and is expected to take place over the next two years, the company said.

Bristol-Myers added that it remains committed to paying its regular dividend to shareholders.

The company said it has about $340 million remaining from the buyback program it announced in May of 2010.