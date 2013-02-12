版本:
BRIEF-Bristol Myers Squibb-says U.S. patent on hepatitis b drug baraclude invalidated by Delaware federal court

Feb 12 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : * Says U.S. patent on hepatitis b drug baraclude invalidated by Delaware

federal court * Says loses patent challenge from generic drugmaker Teva * Says believes court decision is "incorrect," considering appeal of decision * Says U.S. baraclude patent lapses February 2015, declines comment on whether

Teva might be allowed to launch generic before then
