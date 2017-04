Oct 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : * Company says interested in deals of different sizes, geared primarily toward products and technologies, rather than toward inversions * Company, in conference call with analysts, says "encouraged" by clincal trial data from "069" melanoma trial involving combo of its Yervoy and Opdivo immuno-oncology drugs * Company says has in-house data from "069" study, premature to disclose regulatory strategy for use of data