Top British diplomat in cigarette lobbying row -FT

April 7 Britain's high commissioner to Pakistan,
Philip Barton, has drawn harsh criticism from medical experts
and campaigners for attending a lobbying meeting by British
American Tobacco in Pakistan, the Financial Times
reported.
Barton broke government rules by participating in the
meeting on March 13 at which the London-listed company raised
its opposition to the use of pictorial health warnings that will
cover about 85 percent of a cigarette packet's surface area, the
FT said. (on.ft.com/1ahCk3d)
The regulations were to come into effect from May 31, but
have since been delayed to allow the industry to comply with the
legislation, the paper said.
UK officials explained Barton's presence at the meeting,
also attended by Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar and
health minister Saira Tarar, saying he was there to "help push
attempts to combat counterfeit packaging," the daily reported.
UK's foreign office could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
